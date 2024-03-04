Watch Now
LifestyleTravel

Actions

Silver Airways returns to Palm Beach International Airport

Regional carrier offering direct flights to, from Tallahassee, Tampa, Pensacola
Silver Airways and Broward County officials have entered into an agreement that allows the regional carrier to remain at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Silver Airways planes on tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, April 11, 2023
Posted at 2:28 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 14:54:57-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Silver Airways is taking flight in West Palm Beach again.

The regional carrier will begin operating flights in and out of Palm Beach International Airport this week.

Silver is restarting service Tuesday with five destinations from West Palm Beach – Tallahassee, Pensacola and Tampa in Florida and Nassau and Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

Flights between Tallahassee and West Palm Beach will operate three times per week beginning Wednesday with fares starting at $105 one way.

Spirit and JetBlue planes pass on runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, July 7, 2022

Travel

JetBlue, Spirit ending deal to combine after court ruling blocks merger

Michelle Chapman
9:33 AM, Mar 04, 2024

Finally, Silver will operate twice weekly flights between Pensacola and West Palm Beach beginning Thursday with fares starting at $135 one way.

The expansion of Silver into PBIA gives South Florida residents yet another low-cost option for traveling to and from Tallahassee, which has historically been a pricey endeavor with limited availability.

JetBlue started its Tallahassee-Fort Lauderdale route in early January.

Before the start of this year, Silver's Tallahassee-Fort Lauderdale route was the only direct service between South Florida and the capital city.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.