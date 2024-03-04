Silver Airways returns to Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Silver Airways is taking flight in West Palm Beach again.

The regional carrier will begin operating flights in and out of Palm Beach International Airport this week.

We are just one day away from our grand return to Palm Beach International Airport!🎉 With five exciting destinations, the adventures are endless. Book now at https://t.co/157opDek0i✈️#FlySilverAirways pic.twitter.com/92mhbFvGfw — Silver Airways (@silver_airways) March 4, 2024

Silver is restarting service Tuesday with five destinations from West Palm Beach – Tallahassee, Pensacola and Tampa in Florida and Nassau and Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

Flights between Tallahassee and West Palm Beach will operate three times per week beginning Wednesday with fares starting at $105 one way.

Finally, Silver will operate twice weekly flights between Pensacola and West Palm Beach beginning Thursday with fares starting at $135 one way.

The expansion of Silver into PBIA gives South Florida residents yet another low-cost option for traveling to and from Tallahassee, which has historically been a pricey endeavor with limited availability.

JetBlue started its Tallahassee-Fort Lauderdale route in early January.

Before the start of this year, Silver's Tallahassee-Fort Lauderdale route was the only direct service between South Florida and the capital city.