Watch Now
LifestyleTravel

Actions

JetBlue begins offering direct flights between South Florida, Tallahassee

Inaugural flight to Tallahassee departed Thursday morning from Fort Lauderdale
What do travelers think of the Department of Justice lawsuit to stop the proposed JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger? WPTV's Michelle Quesada spoke to passengers at Palm Beach International Airport to find out.
JetBlue Spirit
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 15:07:07-05

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — JetBlue has begun offering direct flights between South Florida and Tallahassee.

The inaugural flight departed Thursday morning from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Tallahassee International Airport.

This new service will offer daily flights to and from Tallahassee.

Schedule between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Tallahassee (TLH)

FLL-TLH Flight No. 2396
TLH-FLL Flight No. 2397
8:12 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.10:25 a.m. to 11:51 a.m.

It's a convenient way for Florida State University students, parents and fans, as well as those in government, to cut down on travel time.

Driving between Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee takes nearly seven hours.

The new route is part of JetBlue's strategic plan to expand service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"We celebrate JetBlue's launch of nonstop jet service from Fort Lauderdale to Tallahassee as frequent fliers on this route have long desired more flight options for travel between these two Florida destinations," Mark Gale, Fort Lauderdale's director of aviation, said in a statement. "This is a great way to start 2024, and we look forward to continued collaboration with JetBlue as it eyes additional growth at FLL for the future."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.