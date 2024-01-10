Watch Now
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas docks at PortMiami ahead of maiden voyage

World's biggest cruise ship can hold 7,600 guests, 2,350 crew members
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas docked Wednesday morning at PortMiami ahead of its inaugural voyage to the Caribbean on Jan. 27.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jan 10, 2024
MIAMI — The biggest cruise ship in the world has arrived in South Florida.

According to a Royal Caribbean news release, it took 900 days to build the ship and can hold 7,600 guests and 2,350 crew members.

The massive 1,198-foot vessel weighs 250,800 gross tons and has 20 decks, according to Royal Caribbean.

Among its amenities, the ship has its own waterpark, a FlowRider wave simulator, seven pools, nine whirlpools, an ice arena and a mini golf course.

Foodies will have 20 different ways to dine aboard the ship with restaurants offering everything from premium cuts of steak, caviar and other seafood delights to fine Italian cuisine.

Royal Caribbean said Icon of the Seas is the cruise line's first ship that can be powered by liquefied natural gas and will have the first waste-to-energy plant at sea.

The ship has seven-day vacations to both the western and eastern Caribbean in the upcoming months.

Prices for a single person start at about $1,700.

Click here to check the dates of departure and upcoming itineraries.

