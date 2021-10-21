Royal Caribbean announces 274-night cruise visiting 65 countries

MIAMI — Royal Caribbean is offering a 274-night cruise that reaches all seven continents.

The company is calling it the "Ultimate World Cruise."

It's on the Serenade of the Seas vessel with a sail date from Dec. 10, 2023 to Sept. 10, 2024.

The voyage, which starts in Miami, includes 65 countries and 11 wonders of the world.

For the first week of sales, only Royal Caribbean members with elite status can buy tickets.

Prices start at $54,899 per person.

Cruisers can enjoy a portion of the trip if they are not interested in staying aboard the ship for nine months.