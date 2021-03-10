Renovations to take flight for section of Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Marco Albrecht just flew into Palm Beach International Airport for the third time this month. He said it's time for the place to get a facelift.

"People want to feel safe. They want to have fun, they want to have food and maybe some type of options that occupy their time," he said.

Marco and the more than three million passengers that flew through PBIA in 2020 are in luck.

The Palm Beach County Department of Airports that operates and maintains the place is planning to transform a significant section of PBIA. Concourse B could see new seating areas, restrooms and concessions in the not-so-distant future.

An airport pursuing an improvement plan with millions of dollars in grant money.

Daija Baptist said adding more concessions with new food and dining options is a must.

"That will probably be a good idea just because when I was leaving, I wanted to find something, but a lot of the places were closed," she said. "But that's the only suggestion I would have."

Expansion of Concourse B would add over 24,000 square feet of space, including room for additional gates to handle a future increase in passenger traffic.

"None of us like to deal with construction or waiting, and I'm hoping it doesn't make it more confusing and less convenient," Jonnie LaForce said.

The airport administration said, once complete, travelers will experience an open, airy feel to the end of the concourse.

The total estimated cost for this project is $45 million with an anticipated construction start date in the summer of 2022.