Porter Airlines will offer nonstop service from Palm Beach International to Toronto this fall

Airline will be 15th to offer service at PBI
Porter Airlines
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 26, 2024

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — South Florida residents heading to Canada will have a new option when traveling north of the border starting this fall.

Palm Beach International Airport announced Wednesday that Porter Airlines will offer nonstop service to Toronto Pearson International (YYZ) beginning in November.

The airline will be the 15th to offer service at PBI.

"Porter is connecting travelers to West Palm Beach with an elevated economy service that is unmatched by any other carrier in North America. Whether that's free WiFi, no middle seats, free beer and wine alongside premium snacks, or fresh, healthy food, travelers will notice the difference when they fly with us," Porter Airlines President Kevin Jackson said.

Air Canada already offers seasonal service to Toronto from PBI.

"PBI is pleased to welcome Porter to our destination," PBI Director of Airports Laura Beebe said. "Having another travel option to Canada's busiest airport, YYZ, offers PBI passengers an easy, convenient way to travel whether they are enjoying a leisurely vacation, visiting family and friends or attending a business meeting."

Airport officials said travelers will be able to book flights soon.

