Palm Beach International Airport parking rates just increased. Here's how much you'll pay

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If you are planning to park the next time you fly out of Palm Beach International Airport, be prepared to pay a little more.

Airport officials announced that all of its four parking options increased a few dollars effective Feb. 1.

This is the first time parking rates have increased since 2009 despite what the airport called "increased costs for operation, maintenance and improvements."

BELOW ARE THE NEW RATES AT PBIA:

Economy: $8 maximum daily rate (an increase of $1)

Long-term: $14 maximum daily rate (an increase of $1)

Short-term: $21 maximum daily rate (an increase of $4)

Premium: $34 maximum daily rate (an increase of $4)

"PBI continues to offer the lowest parking rates in South Florida, making it an affordable and convenient choice for travelers," the airport posted on its website.

For comparison, long-term parking rates at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are $20 maximum per day. No economy rate is available at FLL, only a $10 overflow parking rate is accessible if other lots are full.

At Miami International Airport, the maximum daily rate to park in their two garages (Dolphin and Flamingo) is $25.