Palm Beach International Airport exit to Australian Avenue temporarily closed for repairs

Palm Beach International Airport announced a temporary closure of its exit to Australian Avenue.

Airport officials say the James L. Turnage Boulevard exit from the airport onto Australian Avenue is closed for scheduled repairs through Jan. 16.

PBIA

They urge travelers and drivers to allow for extra travel time during the busy holiday season, and to use Belvedere Road at Congress Avenue or Belvedere Road at North Florida Mango Road as alternate routes.

The northbound and southbound I-95 exits from the airport will remain open.

Officials say after these repairs are done, the entrance from Australian Avenue "is expected to close for a similar duration," though details of that closure have not been released yet.