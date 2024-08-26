Palm Beach International Airport announces direct flights to Nashville

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach International Airport's list of direct flights is increasing next year, and this one has a country twang to it.

Starting March 6, 2025, Southwest Airlines will offer daily nonstop service year-round to Nashville from PBIA.

Currently, travelers living in South Florida who want to fly directly to Music City must fly out of Fort Lauderdale or Miami.

Getting to Music City from PBI just got a whole lot easier thanks to @SouthwestAir 💙❤️💛 They are adding nonstop YEAR ROUND flights to @Fly_Nashville ➡️ PBI beginning March 6 ✈️ Book your flight now, link in bio. #flyPBI #PBI



📷 courtesy of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. pic.twitter.com/0i1gvLEcDK — Palm Beach International Airport (@flyPBI) August 22, 2024

"Whether travelers are heading to Nashville for business, leisure or to experience its vibrant music scene, they can now enjoy a nonstop flight from West Palm Beach," Nicole Hughes with the Palm Beach International Airport said in a news release.

Airport Director Laura Beebe said the nonstop route to Nashville "has been a request from passengers for some time."

Country music fans can already book their flights on Southwest.com.

Palm Beach County officials said PBI currently serves more than 8 million passengers each year.