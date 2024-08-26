Watch Now
Palm Beach International Airport announces direct flights to Nashville

Southwest Airlines flights to Music City will begin March 6
Southwest Airlines
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach International Airport's list of direct flights is increasing next year, and this one has a country twang to it.

Starting March 6, 2025, Southwest Airlines will offer daily nonstop service year-round to Nashville from PBIA.

Currently, travelers living in South Florida who want to fly directly to Music City must fly out of Fort Lauderdale or Miami.

"Whether travelers are heading to Nashville for business, leisure or to experience its vibrant music scene, they can now enjoy a nonstop flight from West Palm Beach," Nicole Hughes with the Palm Beach International Airport said in a news release.

Airport Director Laura Beebe said the nonstop route to Nashville "has been a request from passengers for some time."

Country music fans can already book their flights on Southwest.com.

Palm Beach County officials said PBI currently serves more than 8 million passengers each year.

