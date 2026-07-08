Palm Beach County commissioners pause automated transit proposal connecting airport to downtown

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners have put the brakes on a proposal that would create an elevated roadway filled with autonomous cars connecting the airport to downtown West Palm Beach.

On Tuesday night, Glydways went before county leaders hoping to move the project forward, but withdrew their proposal after commissioners raised funding concerns and requested additional details.

A major factor was a nearly $1 million feasibility study the county would have to fund upfront. Commissioners are hesitant to commit any money while their budget remains in limbo due to potential changes to property taxes.

Commissioner Maria Marino said the pause is not a rejection of the idea.

"We're not against the proposal because you're bringing us something that us as a county have asked for ... we just have more questions. It's not a no; it's just not now," Marino.

The county hopes to revisit the proposal after its budget is set later in the year. According to the Glydways website, its first public operating system will be located in South Metro Atlanta.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.