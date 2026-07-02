Autonomous transit company proposes elevated network connecting West Palm Beach to airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A California-based autonomous transit company is proposing an elevated network of self-driving vehicles that would connect downtown West Palm Beach to the airport.

Supporters of the project said it could dramatically improve mobility in one of South Florida's fastest-growing areas, connecting PBIA, now known as President Donald J. Trump International Airport, to the convention center, nearby Brightline and Tri-Rail stations.

WATCH BELOW: Elevated self-driving transit could cut West Palm Beach airport trip to under 10 minutes

Elevated self-driving transit could cut West Palm Beach airport trip to under 10 minutes

Glydways, which already has projects underway in Atlanta and California, will present the proposal to Palm Beach County commissioners Tuesday for initial consideration.

The company describes the system as a modern alternative to traditional transit such as light rail, streetcars and people movers.

Senior Vice President Brian Gettinger said the concept is designed to function like a "horizontal elevator," carrying passengers directly between destinations without getting stuck in traffic or making multiple intermediate stops.

Under the proposal, small autonomous electric vehicles carrying about four to six passengers would travel along a dedicated elevated guideway built above existing roads.

The system would bypass traffic congestion entirely, potentially cutting the trip between downtown and the airport to less than 10 minutes. Glydways estimates travel times of seven minutes or less between the convention center and airport and roughly one to two minutes between Tri-Rail and the convention center.

Gettinger said West Palm Beach is uniquely positioned for the system because major transportation hubs already exist close together but are not easily connected for pedestrians or travelers. He pointed to increasing congestion along Okeechobee Boulevard, Southern Boulevard and Belvedere Road as evidence the region needs new transportation solutions as development continues.

The elevated guideway itself would resemble a narrow pedestrian bridge more than a traditional highway structure, according to the company.

"It's just a flat paved road surface, basically a pedestrian bridge," Gettinger said.

The company said stations could even be integrated into buildings to shield riders from South Florida heat and rain.

While Glydways has not disclosed a specific price tag for the project, Gettinger said the system would cost "a small fraction" of a traditional light rail system while offering comparable passenger capacity.

He referenced previous South Florida light rail discussions that carried estimates of $400 million to $500 million per mile and argued Glydways would come in far below that range.

Funding could potentially come from multiple sources, including Palm Beach County, the City of West Palm Beach, the Florida Department of Transportation, federal transit grants and public-private partnerships. Gettinger said the company believes the system could eventually generate enough revenue to cover operating costs — something many traditional transit systems struggle to achieve.

The proposal also comes as frustrations over traffic and transportation access continue to grow among residents and visitors.

Outside the airport, travelers described long waits and expensive rideshare trips between downtown and the airport. Christy Selman said she recently waited more than 25 minutes for a rideshare and paid about $40 for the trip.

"That'd be nice, better than waiting here," Selman said of the proposed system.

Others said worsening congestion and ongoing construction have made getting around increasingly difficult.

"I could just jump on it. I'm at the airport, no mess around," said West Palm Beach resident Lloyd Rayner.

"It's just difficult right now between construction and everything else," another resident, John, said. "It’d be something worth having."

Gettinger emphasized that the service would be priced more like public transit than a private rideshare.

"This is not a $30 ride between downtown and the airport," he said. "This is a transit-level price."

The company also addressed concerns about automation replacing workers. Gettinger said the system would still require local employees to staff operations centers and maintenance facilities, and would function alongside Palm Tran, rideshare companies and other transportation options as part of a broader multimodal network.

He also argued the technology is safer than self-driving cars operating on public streets because Glydways vehicles run on a fully dedicated guideway separated from traffic and rail crossings.

Tuesday's County Commission meeting is not expected to approve construction, but rather determine whether the county should formally evaluate the proposal. If commissioners move forward, the county could seek competing bids and begin deeper discussions on routes, station locations, costs and financing.

A planning and design contract could potentially be awarded later this year. Gettinger said the region should avoid years of study without action.

"We could study this thing to death for five years, and we'd still be at the same point, saying, 'Hey, traffic's a problem, and we need to get a better way to get between Brightline, Tri-Rail and the airport,'" he said.

Glydways currently operates a full-scale testing facility in California and says a project near Atlanta's airport is already under construction and expected to begin offering rides by the end of the year.

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