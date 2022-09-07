Watch Now
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises to military, vets, first responders and teachers

Heroes Sail Free program includes 3-day cruise to Bahamas
Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is ready for its maiden voyage and WPTV got tour of the cruise ship before it sets sail with passengers this weekend.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 07, 2022
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla.  — Margaritaville at Sea is honoring those who serve with a free cruise to the Bahamas.

Margaritaville at Sea is inviting all active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators to sail free on a three-day, two-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island.

The Heroes Sail Free offer applies only to the registered member(s) sailing in your party, according to the cruise line. You will see the Heroes Sail Free fare discount applied during checkout or by clicking “view pricing by guests.”

Program details are below:

  • Must be a verified member through the GovX ID platform
  • Free ocean view upgrades through October 4, 2022
  • Up to two qualified members per stateroom

To learn more about the Heroes Sail Free program or to book your complimentary cruise, click here.

