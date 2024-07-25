JetBlue to begin offering nonstop service from Palm Beach International Airport to Buffalo this fall

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Travelers heading to western New York to see the fall colors or visit family will soon have a new option.

Palm Beach International Airport announced Thursday that JetBlue will begin offering nonstop service to Buffalo beginning Oct. 26.

Tickets for flights can already be purchased on JetBlue's website.

The Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 3, so South Florida football fans will have an extra choice if they are planning on heading north to attend this year's matchup at Highmark Stadium.

Earlier this month, Travel + Leisure ranked PBI No. 3 in their list of "Ten Best U.S. Airports" for the eighth year.

Vist PBIA's website for a full list of direct flights and airlines.