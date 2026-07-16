JetBlue ending route from Vero Beach to New York's JFK, cites low demand

VERO BEACH, Fla. — JetBlue is ending its direct flights between New York's JFK Airport and Vero Beach Regional Airport, citing low passenger demand for the route that launched in December.

The airline announced that service between the two airports will end Sept. 9, just nine months after the route began operating with much fanfare and optimistic passengers.

"Demand for this new route has not materialized as we had hoped," JetBlue said in a statement to WPTV. The airline will continue serving Vero Beach through its Boston route.

Travel JetBlue lands in Vero Beach with these new flights Tyler Hatfield

All affected customers will be notified directly by JetBlue and will receive full refunds.

The JFK-Vero Beach route was seen as a major win for the Treasure Coast when it launched in December 2025, providing direct access to one of the nation's busiest airports and potentially boosting tourism to the area. The inaugural flight brought enthusiastic passengers who called the service a "game changer" for connecting family and friends between New York and the Treasure Coast.

Vero Beach Regional Airport has worked to expand its commercial service in recent years, with JetBlue's Boston route continuing to serve travelers seeking alternatives to larger South Florida airports.

Travel 5 new routes coming to Vero Beach's airport Scott Sutton

JetBlue has not announced whether it plans to add any replacement routes from Vero Beach or if it will adjust frequency on the remaining Boston service.

Passengers with upcoming reservations on the discontinued route are encouraged to contact JetBlue directly or check their email for rebooking options and refund information.