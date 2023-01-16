Inflation not stopping people from traveling

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Inflation and ongoing talks of a looming recession don’t seem to be stopping people from traveling.

Taking in the view at Lake Worth Beach on Monday, rising inflation did not stop Diana Rojas from making memories.

"Not at all. In a couple days, I'll be boarding to Puerto Rico," Rojas said.

The local librarian has many upcoming adventures planned.

"I budgeted specifically for this year. I’m going to be hitting up Cuba, I’m going to Pinar Del Rio, and I'm also going back to Massachusetts. And I'm hoping if everything goes right to see the aalt lakes in Bolivia, which is my mom’s home country," Rojas said.

And like her, Kurt Crowl, the president and owner of Travel Leaders Palm Beach, said many other locals aren’t letting the rising cost of living stop them from traveling.

"Early January, the phones have really been ringing," Crowl said.

According to research by Virtuoso, a global travel agency, travel sales for 2023 are outpacing 2019.

Consumer data from December shows airline fares are dropping month-to-month, but they’re still about 29% higher than the same time last year.

Travel agents said one way people are getting ahead of rising inflation is by booking trips in advance to lock in rates. Another way to save is to travel to destinations out of season.

Still with bills, high rents, and more cash spent on food these days, it’s difficult for many to spend money on travel.

"We’re just trying to get by at the end of the day," resident Fabian Perez said.

One thing Crowl’s noticed is those that can travel aren’t being stingy with their vacations.

"We really don’t feel like they’re trying to stretch the dollar right now," Crowl said.

In town from Atlanta, Sonji and Benjamin Clark said some vacations are planned to rest, others to splurge.

"We work hard, so when the time comes for us to be able to take the time for ourselves, we are able to do that," Benjamin Clark said.

Rojas said she’ll keep cutting back on non-essentials here at home to go abroad.

"I definitely want to create memories and for me travel is essential," Rojas said.