Disney Cruise Line to begin setting sail from Port Everglades starting this month

Disney Dream will call Port Everglades its homeport year-round
Brynn Anderson/AP
A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 3:34 PM, Nov 13, 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — If you enjoy taking a vacation on a Disney Cruise Line ship, you now have a new option when departing on your trip.

Port Everglades announced last week that Disney Cruise Line now has a second homeport in Broward County. Its other port is Port Canaveral in Brevard County.

Starting Nov. 20, the Disney Dream will call Port Everglades its homeport year-round at a specially designed cruise terminal dedicated to Disney Cruise Line guests. The ship will set sail on four- and five-day trips to the Bahamas and western Caribbean.

The partnership with Disney includes a 15-year agreement with one ship to be homeported in Port Everglades year-round and joined by a second, seasonal ship, to be announced, in 2025.

The agreement supports an estimated 1,111 direct local jobs, generating $31.6 million in wages and $12.3 million in state and local taxes over the 15-year term, according to a study by research company Martin Associates.

