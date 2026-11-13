Delays, cancellations mount at President Donald J. Trump International Airport amid nationwide ground stop

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A nationwide ground stop prompted by air traffic control communications issues caused widespread flight disruptions Friday, with passengers across South Florida facing delays and cancellations.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop as officials investigated the communications problems affecting air traffic control.

At President Donald J. Trump International Airport, departure boards showed numerous delays, with some flights being canceled as the disruption continued.

One traveler told WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman that she and her husband had planned to fly to Atlanta for a weekend trip but were told they likely would not be leaving Friday night.

Travel FAA nationwide ground stop: What to know about delays, rebooking, refunds Scripps News Group

"They said it didn't look good," she said, describing what her husband had been told by TSA. "Probably not leaving tonight."

Although disappointed, she said their travel wasn't urgent.

"This (travel to Atlanta) was just for fun, so disappointing," she said. "You know, rather safe than sorry."

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said officials had no indication at the time that a malicious act or hacking contributed to the communications issues.

The FAA remained in the early stages of investigating the problem, and additional information about what caused the disruption and what was being done to resolve it was not immediately available.