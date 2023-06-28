Watch Now
LifestyleTravel

Actions

Clint Moore Road bridge project over Interstate 95 finally completed

Reconstruction began in March 2021
Major road work will start in Boca Raton next week that could impact drivers.
Clint Moore Road I-95 overpass aerial
Posted at 8:40 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 20:44:43-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — For the first time in more than two years, the Clint Moore Road bridge over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton was officially completed Tuesday.

On March 8, 2021, the bridge was shut down for reconstruction as part of adding express lanes on I-95, according to Florida Department of Transportation project spokesperson Andrea Pacini. After the bridge work was finished, it remained closed for crews to work safely on the interstate's express lanes from just south of State Road 808/Glades Road to south of Linton Boulevard.

New Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton.jpg
New Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton.

The Clint Moore Road bridge was fully reconstructed as part of a major highway effort known as the 95 Express Phase 3B-2 project, including the diverging diamond at Glades Road. The $148 million enterprise began in November 2019. Its entire length was more than 5.8 miles.

Demolishment of Clint More Road bridge.jpg
Demolishment of Clint More Road bridge in March 2021

The project often resulted in overnight detours off I-95.

Aerial view of I-95 diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road on morning of its opening, Jan. 30, 2023

Traffic

Glades Road at Interstate 95 diverging diamond interchange closed through Monday

Allen Cone
11:12 AM, Apr 01, 2023

Although the bridge opened to traffic in October 2022, an unmarked utility line kept the outside eastbound lane and south side sidewalk closed to ensure public safety.

Clint Moore Road overpass project in Boca Raton sketch
Local access will be maintained in the area of Clint Moore Road, only the approaches and bridge over Interstate 95 will be closed to drivers.

The contractor redesigned the drainage plans to incorporate the existing utility and have now finished drainage installation, curb and sidewalk construction.

One unfinished segment of sidewalk still needs concrete placement though the bridge is safe and passed is allowed. The contractor is waiting for another utility relocation to be performed to complete that pour.

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7