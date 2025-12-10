CLEAR rolls out new eGates at Palm Beach International Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Travelers enrolled in CLEAR, the biometric service that allows people to go through airport security without an ID or passport, now have another way to potentially speed up the process.

On Wednesday, CLEAR rolled out new biometric eGates at Palm Beach International Airport. The tech allows travelers to "verify their identity in under five seconds, bypassing the TSA podium and proceeding directly to physical screening."

The eGates pilot program was announced in August, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. It's since been implemented in close to 20 airports in the U.S., and the company hopes it will help with the holiday travel crunch.

The eGates are located in the Terminal C pre-check area, and are open to CLEAR+ members.