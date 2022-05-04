Carnival Cruise ship passengers say COVID-19 overwhelmed ship

SEATTLE — Passengers on a Carnival Cruise ship that docked in Seattle say more than 100 people aboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19 and the ship was overwhelmed.

Multiple people say they're in quarantine at Seattle-area hotels after testing positive or being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Carnival Cruise Line would not confirm how many people tested positive but said there were a number of positive cases.

Passengers tell KING 5 they waited hours for meals, weren't properly isolated and couldn't get ahold of medical staff.

Carnival said there were no serious health issues.