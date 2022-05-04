Watch
Carnival Cruise ship passengers say COVID-19 overwhelmed ship

Passengers say they weren't properly isolated, couldn't get ahold of medical staff
Lynne Sladky/AP
A construction crew works on the site of Carnival Cruise Line's new Terminal F, which will be the homeport to the Carnival Celebration cruise ship at PortMiami, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 1:04 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 13:09:34-04

SEATTLE — Passengers on a Carnival Cruise ship that docked in Seattle say more than 100 people aboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19 and the ship was overwhelmed.

Multiple people say they're in quarantine at Seattle-area hotels after testing positive or being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Carnival Cruise Line would not confirm how many people tested positive but said there were a number of positive cases.

Passengers tell KING 5 they waited hours for meals, weren't properly isolated and couldn't get ahold of medical staff.

Carnival said there were no serious health issues.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WPTV Treasure Coast News