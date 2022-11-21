By land or by air, Thanksgiving travel expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With four days to go until Thanksgiving, holiday travel is just beginning for many people. AAA said this year's holiday travel season is shaping up to exceed pre-pandemic levels in Florida.

According to AAA, 54.6 million Americans are expected to hit the roads and the friendly skies.

In Florida, 2.9 million people are expected to travel. That is the most since 2005.

For those planning to travel by automobile, chances are drivers will end up paying more at the pump. AAA said gas prices could set new record highs for the holiday.

But it seems the weather forecast is not disrupting the travel forecast. The Transportation Security Administration is predicting as many as 2.5 million passengers will go through airport checkpoints across the country.

The hope, AAA said, is for all travelers to enjoy the holiday, but to stay safe and slow on the roads and allow extra time at the airports.