Brightline temporarily suspends service between Orlando and West Palm Beach due to high water

Brightline temporarily suspended train service between Orlando and West Palm Beach because of high water along its rail corridor in Brevard County.

The rail company said maintenance crews are at the scene and service will resume when conditions allow trains to safely travel through the affected area.

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Brightline said its rail infrastructure teams are monitoring conditions along the corridor in coordination with Florida East Coast Railway.

Once water levels recede, crews will inspect tracks, signals and crossings in the affected area before passenger trains are allowed to resume service.

Brightline did not provide an estimated time for service between Orlando and West Palm Beach to resume.

Service between Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach is operating normally, according to the company.

Passengers with reservations affected by the suspension will be contacted directly about their travel options.

Brightline is encouraging passengers to check its website, mobile app and social media channels for the latest service information.

The disruption comes as heavy rain affects parts of Florida's east coast, bringing flooding concerns to portions of the state.