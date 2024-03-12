Brightline announces it's moving forward with Space Coast station in Cocoa

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Less than two weeks after announcing a new stop on the Treasure Coast, Brightline is moving forward with another station on the Space Coast.

"Brightline is ready to begin the formal process with Space Coast stakeholders to fulfill our vision for a Brevard County station," Brightline spokeswoman Katie Mitzner said in a statement Tuesday.

Brightline's station would be located in Cocoa, where the high-speed train must switch between a north-south route (to and from South Florida) and an east-west route (to and from Orlando).

Brightline began operations in 2018, with stops in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Two more South Florida stops in Aventura and Boca Raton were added in 2022. The Orlando station opened last year.

After considering five proposals in Martin and St. Lucie counties, Brightline announced it had selected Stuart as the site of its Treasure Coast station, which is expected to open by the end of 2026.

"The Space Coast (Transportation Planning Organization), Brevard County, city of Cocoa and other community leaders have started to bring the region together to identify potential federal, state and local resources for a station to be located in Cocoa," Mitzner said. "We agree the time is now to finalize a plan."

A timeline for the arrival of a Space Coast station was not provided.