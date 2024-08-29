Watch Now
Brightline offering deals to celebrate a year of service to Orlando

WPTV first reported on the Brightline stop to Orlando in June 2019
Days after Brightline's decision to build a train station in Stuart emerged, WPTV got a new glimpse into its ridership numbers.
Brightline trains at Orlando station in advance of its opening
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline is offering savings up to 50% for five days beginning Tuesday to celebrate its one-year anniversary of rides to Orlando.

The deal is exclusively for Brightline email subscribers, the rail company said.

On each day, from Sept. 3 through Sept. 7, a new deal will be revealed, giving travelers the chance to save on rides to and from Orlando.

Deals are valid for travel through Nov. 16. Deals will include discounts and special promotions for travel between Orlando and South Florida, as well as for rides within South Florida, from West Palm Beach to Miami.

Brightline pulls into Orlando on inaugural trip from South Florida

Currently, Brightline has 32 high-speed trains between Orlando and South Florida.

WPTV was there when Brightline held its inaugural ride from Miami to Central Florida back on Sept. 22, 2023. The long-awaited service to Orlando broke ground in June 2019 with test runs starting in early 2022. Construction involved laying 170 miles of new track and two million spikes and bolts, along with building the new Orlando station.

To sign up for Brightline emails, click here.

For more Brightline deals, click here.

