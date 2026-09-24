Brightline expected to file for bankruptcy despite growing ridership

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline is expected to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, according to several financial media outlets, including Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.

The rail line is planning an imminent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure about $5.5 billion in debt, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Reports: Brightline to file for bankruptcy

Despite the filing, Brightline plans to keep its trains running on schedule.

The company reported in June that total ridership has continued to grow.

"For June 2026, total ridership was 292,339, up 15% year-over-year, with average daily ridership of 9,745," Brightline's June ridership report said.

Brightline has been offering service from South Florida to Orlando for the past three years, a massive expansion project that cost the company $6 billion and took four years to complete.

A proposed Brightline station in downtown Stuart has faced a winding road of funding discussions, local debates and regional planning. Brightline selected Stuart as its designated Treasure Coast stop more than two years ago, but project timelines and cost-sharing agreements have remained a frequent topic of debate.

The company's June ridership report also mentioned that they still plan to construct a station in Cocoa and to extend the rail system from Orlando to Tampa.