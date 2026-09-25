WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline announced a bankruptcy filing that will keep trains rolling and attempt to put the high-speed rail service on a profitable path.

Besides reorganizing its debt, Brightline is also getting a $490 million long-term capital investment to keep the trains running from South Florida to Orlando.

WATCH BELOW: Brightline bankruptcy aims to keep trains rolling

Brightline bankruptcy aims to keep trains running in South Florida



"This transaction will be a catalyst for further growth in ridership and revenue," said Patrick Goddard, the chief executive officer of Brightline Florida.

Brightline has reported a 17% increase in revenues in 2026 over the year before, but according to some analysts, the high-speed rail has had difficulty meeting projections.

"The way they laid those out, the growth didn't happen as planned, so it was a combination of number of riders and the revenue per rider," says Tim Hynes, Global Head of Research for Debtwire.

Hynes says the restructuring can allow Brightline to focus on being profitable.

"There's definitely a need for it, it's going to be a combination of raising rates, getting more people to use it, but I believe over the long haul it will be successful," Hynes said.