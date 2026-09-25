Brightline reaches restructuring deal with $490M in new financing commitments

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline announced Thursday night that it has reached an agreement on financial restructuring that will bring $490 million in new financing commitments while significantly reducing debt.

Under the Restructuring Support Agreement, Brightline will receive $140 million in additional senior debt and $350 million in new junior debt from existing stakeholders.

To implement the restructuring, certain Brightline parent entities will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. However, Brightline Trains Florida LLC, which operates the train service, will not file for bankruptcy and will continue normal operations.

The financial restructuring will not impact Brightline's high-speed rail operations connecting Miami to Orlando, which will continue running under existing management. The company reported strong performance in 2026, with ridership and revenue growing 14% and 17% respectively through August compared to the same period in 2025.

"Brightline is a critical part of Florida's transportation network that has changed the way people move around the state," said Patrick Goddard, CEO of Brightline Florida. "Today's agreement brings $490 million in new long-term capital to Brightline from the stakeholders who know this business, and it comes at a time of real momentum."

The restructuring is not expected to affect Brightline's growth plans, which include developing additional stations along its corridor, including one in Cocoa, expanding commuter access in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, and eventually extending service from Orlando to Tampa.

A proposed Brightline station in downtown Stuart has faced a winding road of funding discussions, local debates and regional planning. Brightline selected Stuart as its designated Treasure Coast stop more than two years ago, but project timelines and cost-sharing agreements have remained a frequent topic of debate.