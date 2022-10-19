Watch Now
Breeze Airways announces service from Vero Beach airport 

One-way flights start as low as $79
Posted at 5:39 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 17:40:58-04

VERO BEACH, Fla.  — Breeze Airways is coming to the Treasure Coast next year. 

The low-fare airline announced Tuesday that it will bring service to Vero Beach Regional Airport, beginning Feb. 2.

The airline is servicing flights from Vero Beach to Hartford, Connecticut; Westchester, New York and Norfolk, Virginia. One-way fares start as low as $79.

Breeze said it doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers free family seating and a la carte pricing.

