Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from Palm Beach International Airport to Wilmington, Delaware

Flights to begin Feb. 4, 2023
Posted at 1:25 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 13:27:11-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach International Airport is adding a new nonstop flight to Delaware.

Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will fly a new nonstop route from PBI to Wilmington Airport (ILG).

The airline said the nonstop flights will begin Feb. 4, 2023, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Introductory one-way fares start at $49.

Avelo said their customers are allowed to change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees.

The company is an ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Houston that commenced operations in April 2021. They serve 32 destinations across the U.S., many of which are smaller, regional airports.

