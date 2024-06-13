American Airlines flight attendants hit the picket lines, seek better wages

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — American Airlines flight attendants hit the picket line Thursday.

It happened at 30 airports including Palm Beach International and Miami.

The move was part of a "Worldwide Flight Attendant Day of Action."

They said they hope to put pressure on the airline's management to finish negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement. The flight attendants said they have not had a raise in the past five years.

American Airlines said it has offered an immediate 25% pay hike and is confident a deal can be reached to avert a strike.