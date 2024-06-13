Watch Now
LifestyleTravel

Actions

American Airlines flight attendants hit the picket lines, seek better wages

Workers voice displeasure at 30 airports including Palm Beach International Airport
American Airlines flight attendants hit the picket line Thursday. It happened at 30 airports nationwide including Palm Beach International Airport.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jun 13, 2024

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — American Airlines flight attendants hit the picket line Thursday.

It happened at 30 airports including Palm Beach International and Miami.

The move was part of a "Worldwide Flight Attendant Day of Action."

They said they hope to put pressure on the airline's management to finish negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement. The flight attendants said they have not had a raise in the past five years.

American Airlines said it has offered an immediate 25% pay hike and is confident a deal can be reached to avert a strike.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU