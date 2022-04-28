YOUR WEEKEND: SunFest, BunFest, Desi Banks, Chase Bryant

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Of course, SunFest is the biggest event in South Florida this weekend, but if that's not your thing and you want something else to do here are four other ideas. But of course, we start with SunFest.

1) SunFest - West Palm Beach

Four days, three stages, and 50+ bands and artists coverage on the West Palm Beach waterfront. The festival runs along Flagler Ave April 28 through May 1. Ticket prices vary by day.

MORE FROM WPTV: How to SunFest like a pro (complete information)

2) Comedian Desi Banks - West Palm Beach

Content Warning explicit language in video.



Banks is an actor, comedian, and cultural influencer based out of Atlanta, GA. With over 4 million followers on Instagram, he is known for his hilariously relatable digital sketches featuring popular characters and notable online personalities. He has five shows this weekend at Palm Beach Imrpov. Tickets start at $30 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

3) Boca Beer Wine and Spirits Fest

Boca Beer Wine and Spirits Fest is your all-access pass to emerging and renowned breweries, wineries, and spirits from around the corner to across the globe. Guests will enjoy samples for the entire session paired with live entertainment, food, and interactive games. There are two sessions at the Mizner Park Amphitheater on Saturday, April 30. Session 1 is from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. And session 2 is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets to each session start at $15 plus tax and fee.

4) Chase Bryant and Kentucky Headhunters - Port St. Lucie



A free concert at Tradition Square on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. featuring country music artist Chase Bryant. The Kentucky Headhunters is a Grammy Award American country rock and Southern rock band known for being a band of many styles: rock, blues, country, jazz, bluegrass, rockabilly, and other roots music.

5) BunFest - Stuart

If SunFest isn't your thing how about BunFest? Yes, the Easter Bunny may be gone until next year but there are still plenty of rabbits and critters ready to enjoy a day of their own.

BunFest is the largest event in the Southeast United States that is dedicated entirely to critters. The event features a blessing of the rabbits, glamour photos, a kid zone, raffles, a silent auction, and educational seminars.

The event is on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flagler Center, 201 SW Flagler Ave., Stuart. Admission is $5 and kids 10 and younger are free.

