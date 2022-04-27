Watch
LifestyleSunFest

Actions

How to SunFest like a pro

Tips and tricks for your trip to the waterfront festival
WPTV_52283_SunFest-2022_BKG-FS.jpg
SunFest
SunFest runs along the West Palm Beach waterfront April 28 through May 1.
WPTV_52283_SunFest-2022_BKG-FS.jpg
Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 11:13:34-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunFest is back for the first time since 2019 and people are eager to hit the three stages and listen to the 50+ bands, over four days. But here is what you need to know before you go.

New This Year

  • Tickets are now day specific. When you purchase tickets you must also choose what day you will attend. If you have a ticket from 2020 you should have received an e-mail with directions to get a "carry-over ticket" fo this year's festival.
  • Parking is tight. You can reserve your spot inside one of two SunFest parking garages or surface lot. Prices start at $12.50 for one-day parking or $45 for four-day parking. There are also city garages along Banyan Boulevard but those are expected to fill up quickly.
  • There is a bike valet. Your bike will be kept in a secure gated compound near the Centennial Square Fountain.

Things You Can Bring

  • Bags no larger than 12"x12"x6"
  • SunFest app for important alerts and updates
  • Sunscreen
  • Refillable water bottles, cups or containers (no glass)
  • Food for infants or those with medical conditions in a non-glass container
  • Collapsible lawn chairs
  • Blankets
  • Umbrellas (you may be asked to put them down in concert areas
  • Cameras without removable lenses
  • Strollers/wagons
  • Service animals, wheelchairs/medical scooters

Tips & Tricks

  • Keep your cell phone in a tight front pocket to keep it protected
  • Keep your purse closed and avoid hanging it on chairs
  • Buy your tickets in advance from a trusted source
  • Wear sunscreen and stay hydrated throughout the day
  • Pre-paid parking is the cheapest way to park (must be purchased by 10 p.m. the previous day)
  • If you lose an item, file a claim with lost and found
  • Use this address for GPS/Ride Share: 101 S Clematis St., West Palm Beach

Click here to see SunFest's FAQs.

Hours
Thursday, April 28 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday, April 29 from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday, April 30 from Noon – 11 p.m.
Sunday, May 1 from Noon – 9 p.m.

The Art District closes at 9 p.m. daily.

Transportation
There are many ways to get to SunFest.

SunFest Lineup
For a full schedule click here.

Festival Map

SUNFEST-AREA-MAP.jpg
A map with SunFest's stages, eateries, activations, and more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News