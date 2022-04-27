How to SunFest like a pro

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunFest is back for the first time since 2019 and people are eager to hit the three stages and listen to the 50+ bands, over four days. But here is what you need to know before you go.

Tickets are now day specific. When you purchase tickets you must also choose what day you will attend. If you have a ticket from 2020 you should have received an e-mail with directions to get a "carry-over ticket" fo this year's festival.

Parking is tight. You can reserve your spot inside one of two SunFest parking garages or surface lot. Prices start at $12.50 for one-day parking or $45 for four-day parking. There are also city garages along Banyan Boulevard but those are expected to fill up quickly.

There is a bike valet. Your bike will be kept in a secure gated compound near the Centennial Square Fountain.

Bags no larger than 12"x12"x6"

SunFest app for important alerts and updates

Sunscreen

Refillable water bottles, cups or containers (no glass)

Food for infants or those with medical conditions in a non-glass container

Collapsible lawn chairs

Blankets

Umbrellas (you may be asked to put them down in concert areas

Cameras without removable lenses

Strollers/wagons

Service animals, wheelchairs/medical scooters

Keep your cell phone in a tight front pocket to keep it protected

Keep your purse closed and avoid hanging it on chairs

Buy your tickets in advance from a trusted source

Wear sunscreen and stay hydrated throughout the day

Pre-paid parking is the cheapest way to park (must be purchased by 10 p.m. the previous day)

If you lose an item, file a claim with lost and found

Use this address for GPS/Ride Share: 101 S Clematis St., West Palm Beach

Hours

Thursday, April 28 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, April 29 from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 from Noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 1 from Noon – 9 p.m.

The Art District closes at 9 p.m. daily.

Transportation

SunFest A map with SunFest's stages, eateries, activations, and more.