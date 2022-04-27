How to SunFest like a pro

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunFest is back for the first time since 2019 and people are eager to hit the three stages and listen to the 50+ bands, over four days. But here is what you need to know before you go.
New This Year
- Tickets are now day specific. When you purchase tickets you must also choose what day you will attend. If you have a ticket from 2020 you should have received an e-mail with directions to get a "carry-over ticket" fo this year's festival.
- Parking is tight. You can reserve your spot inside one of two SunFest parking garages or surface lot. Prices start at $12.50 for one-day parking or $45 for four-day parking. There are also city garages along Banyan Boulevard but those are expected to fill up quickly.
- There is a bike valet. Your bike will be kept in a secure gated compound near the Centennial Square Fountain.
Things You Can Bring
- Bags no larger than 12"x12"x6"
- SunFest app for important alerts and updates
- Sunscreen
- Refillable water bottles, cups or containers (no glass)
- Food for infants or those with medical conditions in a non-glass container
- Collapsible lawn chairs
- Blankets
- Umbrellas (you may be asked to put them down in concert areas
- Cameras without removable lenses
- Strollers/wagons
- Service animals, wheelchairs/medical scooters
Tips & Tricks
- Keep your cell phone in a tight front pocket to keep it protected
- Keep your purse closed and avoid hanging it on chairs
- Buy your tickets in advance from a trusted source
- Wear sunscreen and stay hydrated throughout the day
- Pre-paid parking is the cheapest way to park (must be purchased by 10 p.m. the previous day)
- If you lose an item, file a claim with lost and found
- Use this address for GPS/Ride Share: 101 S Clematis St., West Palm Beach
Click here to see SunFest's FAQs.
Hours
Thursday, April 28 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday, April 29 from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday, April 30 from Noon – 11 p.m.
Sunday, May 1 from Noon – 9 p.m.
The Art District closes at 9 p.m. daily.
Transportation
There are many ways to get to SunFest.
- Trains: Brightline/Tri-Rail (West Palm Beach Stops)
- The Rose Trolley
- The Circuit Shuttle
- Water Taxi
- Palm Tran
- Bike Valet
SunFest Lineup
For a full schedule click here.
@SunFestFL headliners for Thursday are @SamHuntMusic @googoodolls and @RKSBandOfficial @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/t4hJ5DxIRf— T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) April 27, 2022
@SunFestFL headliners for Friday include @SlightlyStoopid, @CountingCrows, @Polo_Capalot.@WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/EEg7mHdAxU— T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) April 27, 2022
@SunFestFL headliners for Saturday include @LilTunechi, @adamlambert @JQuiles.@WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/hcL6JyZcEH— T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) April 27, 2022
@sunfest headliners for Sunday are @AJRBrothers, @BoyzIIMen, @BlackPumasMusic.@WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/2JeTTfkY8J— T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) April 27, 2022
Festival Map
There are three stages at @SunFestFL. The #FordStage is at the end of Banyan Street (basically). The #IdealNutritionStage is at the Meyer Amp, and the #LabovickLawGroupStage is at Lakeview Ave./Okeechobee Blvd.@WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/gV0YpgQRUf— T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) April 27, 2022