Your Weekend: Noon Year's Eve parties, Yoga Bash, Jim Breuer, and a Holiday bike ride

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's been 'A Long December,' a long year for that matter, but as we say goodbye to a second challenging year in a row there are plenty of things to do this weekend that will put a smile on your face.

1) Something Big Yoga - Boca Raton

Spend New Year's Day at Mizner Park Amphitheater at 10 a.m. 2500 people will practice yoga. This free event is billed as, 'The Biggest Free Live Music Yoga Bash In America.'

Register at SomethingBIGyoga.com

2) Jim Breuer: The Freedom of Laughter Tour - West Palm Beach

This SNL alumnus is a freewheeling, New York-bred comic storyteller – who made the list of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Standups of All Time." He has five shows at Palm Beach Improv and tickets start at $30 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

3) Sandi the Holiday Sand Tree's final show - West Palm Beach

On New Year’s Eve, the light and music shows will run every 15 minutes between 6 p.m. – midnight. Sandi is 700-tons of sand and 35 feet high and sits

on the Great Lawn along the West Palm Beach Waterfront. You can pick a comfortable spot and take in the year's final shows while saying goodbye to 2021. This year, Sandi was honored as USA TODAY's Reader's Choice as the best Public Holiday Light Display in the nation.

4) Bicycle Ride Event thru the lights - West Palm Beach

The big drive-through holiday light display at Okeeheelee Park is opening its gates for the first time for bicyclists. For one hour, 200 bike riders can check out the two-mile-long stretch of lights. Tickets are $10 and are available in advance. The event is Sunday, Jan. 2 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Then the last chance for car rides through the venue are until 9 p.m.

5) Noon Year's Eve

There is no need for the little ones to stay up until midnight. They can have their fun early at various venues throughout South Florida.

