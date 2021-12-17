West Palm's Sandi the Holiday Tree voted 'Best Public Holiday Light Display'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday, along the West Palm Beach Waterfront, a Gingerbread man delivered the news to Mayor Keith James. That "Holiday in Paradise" which features Sandi, the 700-ton, 35-foot, Holiday Tree was voted the winner Best Public Holiday Light Display in the country by readers of USA Today.

The city estimates, that over the last ten years, 1.5 million people have visited Sandi with an economic draw of 2-point-8 million dollars. And the accolade from USA Today will help grow that impact.

"Once word gets out that we have a number one superstar right here on our waterfront, I think is just gonna’ cause people to want to come here… We got Brightline running again so hopefully, we'll bring in people from near and far to view Sandy and all of her glory," said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James.

"To watch her grow not just in size but in popularity and to be a heart really a heartfelt tradition for this community and then for her to be acclaimed for it is truly a blessing. We're very very honored," said Community Events Manager Mary Pinak.

