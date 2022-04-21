YOUR WEEKEND: Kansas, Crawfish Fest, My Fair Lady, Sweet Corn Fiesta, and Josh Blue

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you like food-eating competitions this is your weekend, plus an iconic Hollywood movie plays out at the Kravis, some comedy, and a little classic rock on the side.

1) Josh Blue - West Palm Beach

Josh Blue at Palm Beach Improv this weekend

Comedian Josh Blue is no stranger to WPTV. He was a finalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and won Last Comic Standing in 2006.

In the words of the great Howie Mandel, “This is the year of Josh Blue!”, so get your tickets and “Buckle UP!”.

He has five shows at Palm Beach Improv. Tickets cost $25 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

2) My Fair Lady - West Palm Beach



The classic Audrey Hepburn movie, MY FAIR LADY, comes alive at the Kravis Center. It tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed? The Kravis on Broadway Series runs through Sunday, April 24. Tickets start at $33 plus taxes and fee.

3) Cajun Crawfish and Music Festival - Jupiter

The 4th Annual Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival returns to Abacoa celebrating the culture and traditions of Louisiana through food, music, cocktails, and dance hosted by New Orleans native Virginia Sinicki host of The KVJ Show on 97.9 WRMF-FM.

New this year is a Crawfish Eating Contest on Saturday at 1 p.m. featuring WPTV NewsChannel 5's Jay Cashmere.

Admission is $5.

Festival Hours

Friday, April 22 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday's Music Lineup

Hot Sauce Moon at 5:30 p.m.

Deadbeat Daddies at 8 p.m.

Saturday's Music Lineup

Jason Pennington from The KVJ Show's The Snack Pack at noon.

Hot Sauce Moon at 6 p.m.

Rockin’ Jake at 8 p.m.

4) 22nd Annual Sweet Corn Fiesta - West Palm Beach

18th Annual Sweet Corn Fiesta

Eat fresh sweet corn, then take some home. Compete in corn eating, shucking, and cooking contests Kid's rides. Live music.Food, fun, and learning for the whole family.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6 - 12, and an all-day ride pass - $5, free parking, games, contest, music, and entertainment. The festival is Sunday, April 24 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

5) Kansas - Fort Pierce



America’s preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, with be at the Sunrise Theatre Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m. Launched in 2020 as a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the massive hit album “Point of Know Return”, the band will perform the album in its entirety during its stop in Salem, along with other hit songs, deep cuts and fan favorites. Tickets start at around $83 plus taxes and fee.