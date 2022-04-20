'Let the good times roll' at the Cajun Crawfish and Music Festival in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — The 4th Annual Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival returns to Abacoa celebrating the culture and traditions of Louisiana through food, music, cocktails, and dance hosted by New Orleans native Virginia Sinicki host of The KVJ Show on 97.9 WRMF-FM.
Festival-goers will get a taste of "N'awlins" with authentic Cajun favorites like a Louisiana John’s crawfish boil, jambalaya, gumbo, po' boys, gator tail, and beignets.
New this year is a Crawfish Eating Contest on Saturday at 1 p.m. featuring WPTV NewsChannel 5's Jay Cashmere.
"Jay [Cashmere] is from New Orleans just like I am. And he said he would be gamed to get into the Crawfish Eating Contest. It's for speed. It's messy. There's already smack talking going on between quite a few New Orleans natives online like, this is going to be hardcore and I know [Jay] dresses to impress. I don't want him to get crawfish juice on his pretty outfit," teased Sinicki.
"Eating crawfish is part of growing up in New Orleans. You learn how to throw a football, ride a bike and peel crawfish. I’ve got a few decades of experience so bring on the juice and the Nola natives. Let's get this party started!," Cashmere said enthusiastically, "I worked in a Cajun market during the summers of college so I perfected my skills with the experts."
There will be cooking demonstrations from Chef Angelo at Voodoo Bayou. He will be teaching enthusiasts how to make authentic favorites like BBQ Shrimp.
The specialty drink of the festival will be a traditional New Orleans Hurricane but Sinicki has added a champagne twist.
Festival Hours
Friday, April 22 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Friday's Music Lineup
Hot Sauce Moon at 5:30 p.m.
Deadbeat Daddies at 8 p.m.
Saturday's Music Lineup
Jason Pennington from The KVJ Show's The Snack Pack at noon.
Hot Sauce Moon at 6 p.m.
Rockin’ Jake at 8 p.m.
Admission is $5.