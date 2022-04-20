'Let the good times roll' at the Cajun Crawfish and Music Festival in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — The 4th Annual Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival returns to Abacoa celebrating the culture and traditions of Louisiana through food, music, cocktails, and dance hosted by New Orleans native Virginia Sinicki host of The KVJ Show on 97.9 WRMF-FM.

Festival-goers will get a taste of "N'awlins" with authentic Cajun favorites like a Louisiana John’s crawfish boil, jambalaya, gumbo, po' boys, gator tail, and beignets.

T.A. Walker Voodoo Bayou's Fried Gator Tail - Tender Gator Tail, Dredged in seasoned flour, deep-fried and tossed in a "Charred Lemon Aioli", Pickled Peppers, Shaved Onion, and Parsley.

T.A. Walker Voodoo Bayou's Gumbo - Southern Stew thickened using a "Roux" with Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Shrimp & Okra, served with Carolina rice.

T.A. Walker Voodoo Bayou's Beignets - Light and flaky fried dough that is generously dusted in powdered sugar best enjoyed with a cup of coffee.

New this year is a Crawfish Eating Contest on Saturday at 1 p.m. featuring WPTV NewsChannel 5's Jay Cashmere.

"Jay [Cashmere] is from New Orleans just like I am. And he said he would be gamed to get into the Crawfish Eating Contest. It's for speed. It's messy. There's already smack talking going on between quite a few New Orleans natives online like, this is going to be hardcore and I know [Jay] dresses to impress. I don't want him to get crawfish juice on his pretty outfit," teased Sinicki.

"Eating crawfish is part of growing up in New Orleans. You learn how to throw a football, ride a bike and peel crawfish. I’ve got a few decades of experience so bring on the juice and the Nola natives. Let's get this party started!," Cashmere said enthusiastically, "I worked in a Cajun market during the summers of college so I perfected my skills with the experts."

There will be cooking demonstrations from Chef Angelo at Voodoo Bayou. He will be teaching enthusiasts how to make authentic favorites like BBQ Shrimp.

T.A. Walker Voodoo Boyou's BBQ Shrimp - A New Orleans staple consisting of Jumbo Shrimp sauteed in White Wine, Worchestershire Sauce, Hot Sauce, Garlic/Shallots & Butter. Also pictured is Virginia's Champagne Hurricanes.

The specialty drink of the festival will be a traditional New Orleans Hurricane but Sinicki has added a champagne twist.

Festival Hours

Friday, April 22 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday's Music Lineup

Hot Sauce Moon at 5:30 p.m.

Deadbeat Daddies at 8 p.m.

Saturday's Music Lineup

Jason Pennington from The KVJ Show's The Snack Pack at noon.

Hot Sauce Moon at 6 p.m.

Rockin’ Jake at 8 p.m.

Admission is $5.