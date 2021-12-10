Your Weekend: Delray Holiday Parade, Vanilla Ice, Golden Girls, and Christmas pop-up bars

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — 'Tis the season to be overextended and busy with holiday events. But here are 5 fun things to do this weekend anyway.

#1 - Holiday Libations



Hidden away at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter At Harbourside Place is the Lobby Lounge filled with upside Christmas Trees, theme nights like Ugly Sweater Wednesdays, and craft cocktails sure to tantalize the taste buds. The bartenders even wear Get Lit ugly Christmas sweaters.

In Delray, the Christmas pop-up bar is back at Death or Glory Bar. Christmas explodes on every inch of the converted 100-year-old home. Enjoy tacky holiday mugs, decorations, and more.

Christmas pop-up bar in Delray

#2 - The Polar Express

The themed train is back on the Brightline starting on Saturday, Dec. 11. The adventure of this holiday classic comes to life when the festive Brightline train departs for a journey led by a cast of talented actors. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of this story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a one-hour trip to meet and interact with Santa.

FYI... This year, trains depart from Miami for the experience only.

#3 - Community Events



Winterfest in Wellington headlined by Vanilla Ice on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Wellington Amphitheater at 6 p.m.

"There are all kinds of food trucks out there, beverages exhibitors, there's, you know, ice skating for the kids, but it's all family demographics, so you can bring the little ones, we bring them on stage with me and they dance and believe it or not, they know Ice Ice Baby even though they weren't born," giggled Vanilla Ice.

In Delray, the Holiday Parade is Saturday, Dec. 11 night at 6 p.m. WPTV's Hollani Davis is a Judge.

In Riviera Beach... The Fourth Annual Winter Wonderland at the Marina continues on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring Paris Ballet and Dance performing the Nutcracker.

#4 - The World Pickleball Open

The event returns to the Pickleball Capital of South Florida at PGA Village Verano in Port St. Lucie. The championship event is free to attend and is happening all weekend. Top-ranked pros are vying for a 25-thousand dollars purse.

#5 - Live Entertainment

