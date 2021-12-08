Vanilla Ice, Ninja Turtles, set to headline Winterfest in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Winterfest, the free outdoor festival is back at the Wellington Amphitheatre on Friday, Dec. 10. from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. The headlining performance is by entertainer and philanthropist Vanilla Ice.

Vanilla Ice said he is enthusiastic about the event, "There are all kinds of food trucks out there, beverages exhibitors, there's, you know, ice skating for the kids, but it's all family demographics, so you can bring the little ones, we bring them on stage with me and they dance and believe it or not, they know Ice Ice Baby even though they weren't born."

The village says the layout is perfect for a winter festival. "We have the waterfront we also have an amphitheater stage. We have a green space so we can kind of spread out BE COVID friendly still and let everyone enjoy themselves. So I think people are ready to get out," said Michelle Garvey.

And if you are going to have Ice Ice Baby, even with warmer temps outside, you gotta' have Ice Skating. "It's a synthetic ice skating rink but there are real ice skates, that's free. We just asked the kids to please bring some socks," said Michela Green the Executive Director of Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers advice people not to worry about the parking, there are free shuttles from the Mall at Wellington Green. "We've timed it and it's exactly seven minutes in traffic," said Green.

The event is raising new and unwrapped toys for kids in the Village and Little Smiles. "Which is a local charity here which you know, means a lot to me so we appreciate the donations," said Vanilla Ice.

The rapper said there will be a surprise for the kids during his performance, "In fact, we might just have the real ninja turtles this year. Shhhhhhhhh."