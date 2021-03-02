Menu

Volcano Bay water park reopens in Orlando

Current Ticket Offers from Universal
Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando Resort’s innovative and incredibly-immersive water theme park – has officially reopened. The highly-themed, South Seas-inspired park began welcoming guests again on Saturday, February 27 following its four-month seasonal closure.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 12:43:42-05

Just in time for spring break, Universal's Volcano Bay water park reopened on Feb. 27. The park closes seasonally for four months.

Current Ticket Offers from Universal Orlando

  • Receive three extra free months on a 3-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass if purchased by March 31, 2021 (blackout dates apply on select passes).
  • Florida residents can save 20% on 2-day or 3-day multi-park tickets when they purchase online.
  • Save 40% on a 4-Day, 4-Night hotel and ticket vacation package that includes accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort.
