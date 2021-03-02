Volcano Bay water park reopens in Orlando

Just in time for spring break, Universal's Volcano Bay water park reopened on Feb. 27. The park closes seasonally for four months.
Current Ticket Offers from Universal Orlando
- Receive three extra free months on a 3-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass if purchased by March 31, 2021 (blackout dates apply on select passes).
- Florida residents can save 20% on 2-day or 3-day multi-park tickets when they purchase online.
- Save 40% on a 4-Day, 4-Night hotel and ticket vacation package that includes accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort.