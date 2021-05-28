Vanilla Ice, a Harley Davidson giveaway, and a rebranded club on Clematis Street

JUPITER, Fla. — As we corner into Memorial Day Weekend the fun that can be had is vast from '90s rap to a Harley Davidson giveaway there is something for everyone.

1) I want my '90s Back

Featuring local rapper Vanilla Ice with DJ Johnny Quest, Stevie B, 2 Live Crew and DJ Laz will be at Old School Square in Delray Beach on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m. The venue has socially distanced pods that each hold up to four people and cost around $125 each plus taxes and fees.

2) Bikes Burgers and Beer - Stuart

Treasure Coast Harley Davidson is having a two-day Memorial Day "Burn Out BBQ" featuring lie music, veterans charity, and a Harley giveaway.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, May 29



Noon - Johnny Debt

2 p.m. - Hurricane Hawk and the Invaders

4:30 p.m. - Angels of War

7 p.m. - Nixx

Sunday, May 30



11 a.m. - Sandbox

1:30 p.m. Melinda Elena

4 p.m. - Switch N' Whisky

5 p.m. - Bike giveaway

3) Clematis Social - West Palm Beach

Clematis Social has refreshed and rebranded itself and is being billed as an "Elevated nightlife experience that matches the sophisticated energy of its downtown surroundings." The former iterations of the location were Monkey Club, Dr. Feelgoods, and Pawn Shop. The grand opening will be Friday, May 28 with special guest Grammy Award Winning DJ Cedric Gervais who will hit the stage around 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 29.

“The city has done an amazing job of adding attractive new hotels, restaurants, condos and apartments that are filled with people of all ages craving a nightlife scene. We saw the evolutions happening and rebranded accordingly. We have always been everybody’s bar every day and are excited for this next chapter,” said owner Cleve Mash.

4) Shark Wake Park Memorial Day Weekend

Starting on Memorial Day the Cable Park and Obstacle Island will be open every day from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. On Saturday, May 29 they will have the Royal Palm Beach Chick-fil-A food truck from 11 am. 1 p.m. and live music from Jakob Takos from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The two venues are located in the heart of Palm Beach County at Okeeheelee Park.

5) Steve's Ride For the Red Cross

As Steve raises awareness for hurricanes season he simultaneously raises money for the Red Cross. Each year some of the fundraising comes from auctioning off a really nice and high quality bike. This year's bike is a Trek Verve 3 with a lightweight aluminum frame. It’s a 9-speed with a double chainring, 700x45c tires and hydraulic disk brakes. The bike for the 2021 event is sponsored by Good Greek Moving. To place a bid for the bike, text StevesRide to 76278. Bids will be accepted until Friday, May 28.

