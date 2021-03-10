2 Puerto Rican dogs are looking for forever homes

Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 10, 2021

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Every Tuesday WPTV NewsChannel 5 and Fox 29 works with Big Dog Ranch Rescue to get two dogs adopted. Click here to see previous dogs on Wag Your Tail Wednesday. Dancer is going to be on #wagyourtailwednesday at 11:44 @BDRRescue pic.twitter.com/yaibWXdXdP — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 10, 2021 My name is Dancer and I was rescued in Puerto Rico before arriving at the Big Dog Ranch & Rescue. I am a very sweet boy and I love to give and receive lots of love and attention. My favorite thing is to be outside and I love it so much that most of the time I don't even want to come back inside! A home with a fenced in yard where I could spend my time in the sunshine would make me just so happy. I've got the sweetest temperament and would be an excellent addition to any home whether it is with an experienced dog owner or with someone who is adopting for the very rst time. I would just love the chance to show you how special I am and how much love I have to give!

Dancer Maya is going to be on #wagyourtailwednesday at 11:44 @BDRRescue. pic.twitter.com/rqppVlw2qN — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 10, 2021 My name is Maya! I was rescued in Puerto Rico, with a broken leg, before being brought to Big Dog Ranch Rescue. I am healed and ready for my new home with you! The great people here think I would do best in a home where I get all of the attention so if you're only looking for one dog in your life, I'm your gal!! I respond well to people and am eager to please them. I know some basic commands, but would love a strong owner to help keep me on my toes and teach me new ones! If you can give me the time and love I deserve, I would be so happy to join your family!

Maya BIG DOG RANCH RESCUE

14444 Okeechobee Blvd

Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470

(561) 791-6465

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.