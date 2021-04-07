Watch
Two cute Mastiff sisters looking for their "FUR"ever homes

Wag Your Tail Wednesday
Time to get wagging. Meet the Mastiff sisters who are up for adoption at Big Dog Ranch Rescue.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 13:28:27-04

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Time to get wagging. Meet two Mastiff sisters who are up for adoption this week at Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Hi! My name is Addie! I was rescued by an animal shelter in Broward County before being brought to Big Dog Ranch Rescue. I like to play with other dogs but can be selective at times with who I choose to play with. I think I could make an excellent family dog but would probably do best with slightly older children who can respect my boundaries better. I do appear to have a decent prey drive and would probably do best in a home without any feline companions. That being said, I have grown very close with my friend Violette (hint: who is also up for adoption) and would love to remain with her if I could. I would be overjoyed if I could nd a home with a great big yard for me to run around and play in. I think that I would be very happy in either a busy or quiet environment, as long as there were plenty of toys for me to play with and opportunities to go on long walks! I may even be the type of pup that you want to bring out and about in public from time to time. I could benet from continued training once you bring me home too.
Addie - Big Dog Ranch Rescue
Hi! My name is Addie! I was rescued by an animal shelter in Broward County before being brought to Big Dog Ranch Rescue. I like to play with other dogs but can be selective at times with who I choose to play with. I think I could make an excellent family dog but would probably do best with slightly older children who can respect my boundaries better. I do appear to have a decent prey drive and would probably do best in a home without any feline companions. That being said, I have grown very close with my friend Addie (hint: who is also up for adoption) and would love to remain with her if I could. I would be overjoyed if I could nd a home with a great big yard for me to run around and play in. I think that I would be very happy in either a busy or quiet environment, as long as there were plenty of toys for me to play with and opportunities to go on long walks! I may even be the type of pup that you want to bring out and about in public from time to time. I could benifit from continued training once you bring me home too. Unfortunately, I did arrive at the ranch with testing positive for heartworm, but lucky for me, the veterinarians here have been taking excellent care of me and I will be fully treated at the ranch until the entire course of treatment is complete, even after I am adopted.
Addie - Big Dog Ranch Rescue

CLICK HERE to see more dogs up for adoption.

BIG DOG RANCH RESCUE
14444 Okeechobee Blvd
Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470
(561) 791-6465

