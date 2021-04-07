Two cute Mastiff sisters looking for their "FUR"ever homes

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Time to get wagging. Meet two Mastiff sisters who are up for adoption this week at Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Hi! My name is Addie! I was rescued by an animal shelter in Broward County before being brought to Big Dog Ranch Rescue. I like to play with other dogs but can be selective at times with who I choose to play with. I think I could make an excellent family dog but would probably do best with slightly older children who can respect my boundaries better. I do appear to have a decent prey drive and would probably do best in a home without any feline companions. That being said, I have grown very close with my friend Violette (hint: who is also up for adoption) and would love to remain with her if I could. I would be overjoyed if I could nd a home with a great big yard for me to run around and play in. I think that I would be very happy in either a busy or quiet environment, as long as there were plenty of toys for me to play with and opportunities to go on long walks! I may even be the type of pup that you want to bring out and about in public from time to time. I could benet from continued training once you bring me home too.

Addie - Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Hi! My name is Addie! I was rescued by an animal shelter in Broward County before being brought to Big Dog Ranch Rescue. I like to play with other dogs but can be selective at times with who I choose to play with. I think I could make an excellent family dog but would probably do best with slightly older children who can respect my boundaries better. I do appear to have a decent prey drive and would probably do best in a home without any feline companions. That being said, I have grown very close with my friend Addie (hint: who is also up for adoption) and would love to remain with her if I could. I would be overjoyed if I could nd a home with a great big yard for me to run around and play in. I think that I would be very happy in either a busy or quiet environment, as long as there were plenty of toys for me to play with and opportunities to go on long walks! I may even be the type of pup that you want to bring out and about in public from time to time. I could benifit from continued training once you bring me home too. Unfortunately, I did arrive at the ranch with testing positive for heartworm, but lucky for me, the veterinarians here have been taking excellent care of me and I will be fully treated at the ranch until the entire course of treatment is complete, even after I am adopted.

Addie - Big Dog Ranch Rescue

BIG DOG RANCH RESCUE

14444 Okeechobee Blvd

Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470

(561) 791-6465