South Florida Hooters servers won't be changing uniforms

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Hooters uniforms won't be changing anytime soon in South Florida.

A statement released Saturday on behalf of Wings of South Florida, which owns and operates 16 Hooters locations in South Florida, southwest Florida, Sarasota and Bradenton, said the restaurant chain "will not be changing their iconic uniforms of orange shorts and white uniform tops that has made the brand universally famous."

The statement comes amid an NBC News report that Hooters was making changes to its uniforms, leading some servers to share their concerns on TikTok.

In the videos, Hooters servers can be seen holding up the new black shorts, complaining about the length of the new bottoms.

According to NBC News, Hooters of America rolled out the shorter shorts in Texas before distributing them to a wider range of locations.

However, Hooters locations in South Florida don't have any intention on making any changes.

"The famous uniform has been worn in all Wings of South Florida Hooters locations for the last 35 years," the statement said. "We gave no consideration to changing this uniform and there are no plans to change the uniform in the future."

Hooters, which opened its first location in Clearwater in 1983, has historically had a uniform consisting of white tank tops, orange shorts, tan pantyhose, white scrunchy socks and white shoes. At some point, the scrunchy socks were replaced with short socks instead.