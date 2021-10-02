Gianna Tulio, other Hooters calendar girls signing autographs all weekend long

WESTON, Fla. — Some of South Florida's finest Hooters girls will be serving up more than just wings this weekend. They'll also be dishing out autographs.

Miss Hooters International Gianna Tulio and eight other Hooters calendar girls were at the Weston location Friday night for the start of the 2022 autograph tour.

Tulio, who graces the cover of the new calendar, and the gals will be hopscotching Hooters locations, including a stop at her home base in Boca Raton.

Earlier in the day, the lovely ladies paid a visit to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, where they delivered prepared Hooters meals to patients and their families, as well as a $5,000 check to provide arts and crafts and other gifts to the hospital.

The Hooters calendars serve a greater purpose than just adorning men's walls. For every calendar sold, $1 is donated to the Kelly Jo Dowd fund for breast cancer research.

Ilona Wolpin/Hooters Miss Hooters International Gianna Tulio is all smiles as she holds up the 2022 Hooters calendar on which she graces the cover, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Hooters in Weston, Fla.

Dowd graced the cover of the 1995 Hooters calendar and rose through the ranks of management before dying of breast cancer in 2007.

Other Hooters calendar girls in attendance at Friday night's event included centerfold Deeanna Krakowski from Weston and Sloan Miavitz (Miss March) from Sarasota.

The tour continues Saturday with signings at the Hooters in Boca Raton from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and in Cypress Creek from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It will conclude with a Sunday signing at the Pembroke Pines location from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Each calendar costs $15.95 and is available to purchase online.