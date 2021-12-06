Rod Stewart adds Valentine's Day concert date at Seminole Hard Rock

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rod Stewart intends to spend Valentine's Day with a few thousand of his fans. That's assuming he's not in jail.

The 76-year-old British rocker has added a second performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, it was announced Monday, citing popular demand.

Stewart, whose battery trial in Palm Beach County is scheduled to start Jan. 25, will now perform Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 at the Hard Rock Live. The Feb. 15 date was announced last month.

Tickets for the additional show on Valentine's Day will go on sale Friday.

Stewart, who has a home in Palm Beach, is accused of punching a security guard in the ribs after he was denied entrance to a private children's party at The Breakers on Dec. 31, 2019.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster take a selfie upon arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in London.

A plea deal between prosecutors and Stewart recently fell through for the second time, resulting in the January trial date.

Stewart has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge.

The "Maggie May" and "Hot Legs" singer last performed at the Seminole Hard Rock in February 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on concerts.