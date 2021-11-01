Rod Stewart will head to court, then concert at Seminole Hard Rock

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rod Stewart is returning to South Florida -- first for a trial and then for a rock concert.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced Monday that the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform Feb. 15 at the Hard Rock Live.

Stewart is scheduled to stand trial in a Palm Beach County courtroom three weeks earlier on a misdemeanor battery charge for which the British rocker has pleaded not guilty.

The 76-year-old, who has a home in Palm Beach, is accused of punching a security guard in the ribs after he was denied entrance to a private children's party at The Breakers on Dec. 31, 2019.

Joel C. Ryan/Invision/AP Rod Stewart performs on stage at the Brit Awards in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

A plea deal between prosecutors and Stewart, who is currently in England, recently fell through for the second time, resulting in the Jan. 25 trial date.

If he's found guilty, Stewart could face up to a year in jail, although it's unlikely such a sentence would be imposed. But a guilty verdict might cause a wrinkle to his scheduled performance at the Seminole Hard Rock.

Stewart, who is known for his hits "Maggie May" and "Hot Legs," last performed at the Seminole Hard Rock in February 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on concerts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $65 to $335.