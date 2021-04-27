Resold Jimmy Buffett ticket holders not getting into Delray Beach concert

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — If you bought tickets from a third-party for Jimmy Buffett's May shows, well, there is trouble in paradise. You're not getting in.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are slated to perform their first four concerts since the coronavirus pandemic at Old School Square in Delray Beach in May.

The tickets went on sale Monday morning and were quickly sold out. According to a spokesperson for the concert series "third parties" purchased numerous tickets and are selling them at "ridiculous" prices.

The Palm Beach Post reports that some Parrot Heads paid over $10,000 for a pod of four seats. However, when entering the venue the name on the tickets must match the original purchaser's photo identification. If the names don't match, they will not be able to enter the concert.

In a telephone conversation with WPTV NewsChannel 5 Tuesday morning, spokesperson Carli Brinkman said somehow scalpers/re-sellers were able to circumvent the Eventbright system and buy over 30 tickets (around 120 seats).

Brinkman said Old School Square's intention was to make the tickets accessible to all Parrott Heads so the venue only allowed one ticket (i.e. one four-person pod) per purchase for the entire series. "Ensuring as many fans as possible" were able to attend the show.

After WPTV and The Palm Beach Post stories were published both VIVID and TicketsOnSale.com pulled down their ticket offerings.

The venue holds up to 800 people, in the coronavirus format, which is why organizers said the shows sold out so fast.

Old School Square is warning people against buying third-party tickets because the tickets are not transferable and that Eventbrite is the only authorized seller for the Jimmy Buffett performances at Old School Square.

The box office for Old School Square is not open so the venue is asking people not to come to the venue in person and the Palm Beach Post is reporting additional security will be on-site during the series.