Jimmy Buffett to perform four May shows in Delray Beach

His first concert performances since pre-pandemic
Old School Square
Jimmy Buffett to perform four shows in Delray Beach
Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:20:33-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Jimmy Buffett with Coral Reefer Friends is returning to the live stage and starting in Delray Beach Florida. These will be his first concert series since coronavirus pre-pandemic.

"The Pavilion at Old School Square was selected for this series of shows because it was one of the first venues in the nation to research, design, and plan a reopening with a pod-style seating layout that is safe and sustainable, allowing artists to bring live music and entertainment back into the lives of its patrons and community members at a time they need it most." said a spokesperson for the series.

Performance Dates

  • Thursday, May 13
  • Friday, May 14
  • Monday, May 17
  • Tuesday, May 18

Buffett plans to play his hits and "less-known gems" from his new album, "Song's You Don't Know By Heart."

The COVID-19 modified outdoor space has a capacity for 888 patrons with 222 sectioned-off pod spaces for groups of up to four.

Tickets on sale Monday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at oldschoolsquare.org.

