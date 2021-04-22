Jimmy Buffett to perform four May shows in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Jimmy Buffett with Coral Reefer Friends is returning to the live stage and starting in Delray Beach Florida. These will be his first concert series since coronavirus pre-pandemic.

"The Pavilion at Old School Square was selected for this series of shows because it was one of the first venues in the nation to research, design, and plan a reopening with a pod-style seating layout that is safe and sustainable, allowing artists to bring live music and entertainment back into the lives of its patrons and community members at a time they need it most." said a spokesperson for the series.

Performance Dates



Thursday, May 13

Friday, May 14

Monday, May 17

Tuesday, May 18

Buffett plans to play his hits and "less-known gems" from his new album, "Song's You Don't Know By Heart."

The COVID-19 modified outdoor space has a capacity for 888 patrons with 222 sectioned-off pod spaces for groups of up to four.

Tickets on sale Monday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at oldschoolsquare.org.