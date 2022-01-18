Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

Pair of Van Morrison performances at Seminole Hard Rock rescheduled for April

Shows, originally scheduled for February, now scheduled for April 23-24
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In this June 18, 2015, file photo, Van Morrison performs at the 46th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York.
Van Morrison sings in 2015
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 16:33:08-05

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Van Morrison will still be performing in South Florida this year. It'll just be later than originally scheduled.

Morrison's upcoming concerts at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood have been postponed until April.

The 76-year-old "Brown Eyed Girl" singer was scheduled to perform on back-to-back nights Feb. 11-12, but those shows were rescheduled for April 23-24, the venue announced Tuesday.

Morrison's Feb. 12 concert was sold out when a second performance was added in October.

All tickets for the Feb. 11 date have been rescheduled for April 24, while the tickets for the Feb. 12 date have been rescheduled for April 23.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase for guests who can no longer attend the makeup dates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.