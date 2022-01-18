Pair of Van Morrison performances at Seminole Hard Rock rescheduled for April

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Van Morrison will still be performing in South Florida this year. It'll just be later than originally scheduled.

Morrison's upcoming concerts at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood have been postponed until April.

The 76-year-old "Brown Eyed Girl" singer was scheduled to perform on back-to-back nights Feb. 11-12, but those shows were rescheduled for April 23-24, the venue announced Tuesday.

Morrison's Feb. 12 concert was sold out when a second performance was added in October.

All tickets for the Feb. 11 date have been rescheduled for April 24, while the tickets for the Feb. 12 date have been rescheduled for April 23.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase for guests who can no longer attend the makeup dates.