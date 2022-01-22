New Girl Scout cookie flavor coming to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Girl Scouts will begin setting up shop outside Walmart, Publix, Duffy's Sports Grill and other local businesses beginning Feb. 3 for their annual cookie fundraiser.

Flavors being offered this year include lemon-ups, do-si-dos, s'mores, samoas, trefoils, toffee-tastic, tagalongs, and the cult-classic thin mints.

Added to the menu for 2022 are Adventurefuls. They are an "Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt."

In 2021, the Girl Scouts sold over 900,000 boxes of cookies and earned around $776,000.

How The Cookie Crumbles*

Most cookies cost $5 a box and the s'mores and toffee-tastics are priced at $6.

$1.10 - Cost to produce cookies

$.90 - Profit for the troop

$.05 - Cost to promote/advertise

$2.35 - Council net revenue

$0.12 - Girl Rewards

$0.48 for management and fundraising expenses

* - Based on averages.

Online Shopping

Girl Scouts can create their own QR code that links directly to their Digital Cookie site. Customers can pay online and have their cookies shipped or dropped off by their local Girl Scout. If you don't know a Girl Scout you can use the Cookie Finder.

